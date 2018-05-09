Theory of relativity
You're cordially invited to the wedding of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Fowler — if you can find a seat. The season finale of "The Big Bang Theory" has an A-list guest list for the nuptials, including Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates, magician Teller and Jerry O'Connell in the role of Sheldon's big brother.
7 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4
Mommie dearest
No one does rude comedy better than the Brits. The latest evidence, "Motherland," finds the brilliantly caustic Anna Maxwell Martin doing anything and everything to avoid spending time with her kids. It should come as no surprise that one of the creators is Sharon Horgan, who's responsible for "Catastrophe" and "Divorce." "Motherland" keeps the mean streak alive.
Now streaming on Sundance Now
Good grief
Michael C. Hall ("Six Feet Under," "Dexter") returns to series television in "Safe," playing a widowed father who discovers a new level of despair when his oldest daughter goes missing. The series was created by novelist Harlan Coben, the recipient of just about every award for mystery writing.
Now streaming on Netflix
Neal Justin
