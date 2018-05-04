Wanted dead or alive

If three hours seems like a long time to spend on “The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony,” blame Bon Jovi. The last third of the special is dedicated to the band — and a never-ending speech from Jon Bon Jovi. Feel free to tune out early, but not before Lauryn Hill and Andra Day sizzle in musical tributes to Nina Simone.

7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Bon appetit

“Sweetbitter,” a dramedy about the New York culinary scene, has all the right ingredients, starting with actress Ella Purnell as a naive new employee of a high-end restaurant, exploring womanhood and her taste buds. Cocaine, vodka shots and heartbreak are on the menu.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Starz

More time together

If Carol Burnett could handle Tim Conway, she shouldn’t have any problem wrangling kiddies in “A Little Help With Carol Burnett,” in which youngsters get to hang out with the crazy woman from “Annie.” Co-babysitters include Lisa Kudrow, Wanda Sykes and other comics who owe more than a tug of the ear to the living legend.

Now streaming on Netflix