Happy meals

Excelsior's Ariana Feygin, 12, is among the contestants in Season 6 of "MasterChef Junior," the cooking series in which Gordon Ramsay serves up his softer side. By the end of the two-hour premiere, the field of 40 will be whittled down to 24. Let's hope our local girl makes the cut.

7 p.m. Friday, KMSP, Ch. 9

The fall of the empire

"Frontline" presents a special weekend episode dedicated to the allegations piling up against Harvey Weinstein. The one-hour film "Weinstein," co-produced by the BBC, also pulls back to look at how Hollywood was conditioned to let such accusations slide.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Heavyweight fight

The finest cast on television just got stronger with the addition of six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald to the second season of "The Good Fight." She plays a former Justice Department attorney who joins the firm run by ex-husband Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), just one of the many conflicts that justify coughing up a few extra bucks for CBS Digital Access. The first few episodes lean to the silly side — Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart dropping acid? — but this "Good Wife" spinoff continues to be TV's sharpest soap for grown-ups.

Starts streaming Sunday on CBS Digital Access

Movie night

"The 2018 Academy Awards" are bound to suffer a ratings slump, due to a lack of suspenseful races (Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman, c'mon down!) and blockbusters (where is Wonder Woman when you need her?), but it should be interesting to see how host Jimmy Kimmel handles both the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal and last year's Best Picture snafu. For a revealing interview with Kimmel, see Sunday's Variety section.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin