Hello, roommates

“Big Brother” returns with 16 new contestants, including a wine-safari guide, a college soccer star, a preschool aide and a Broadway dancer. Also returning: host Julie Chen Moonves, who is not letting husband Les Moonves’ downfall as CBS chief executive get in the way of cashing checks from the network.

7 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Fight the power

“Tianamen: The People Vs. the Party” shows how the will of youth and democracy isn’t always indestructible. With the aid of stirring photos and sober reflections from activists, the documentary looks back at how the Chinese government and students reached an impasse 30 years ago, triggering one of the most sorrowful confrontations in the country’s history.

8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Wide world of sports

One of the reasons “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” is one of TV’s best newsmagazines is that the show doesn’t limit its scope to traditional games. In the latest episode, the stories include a sit-down with retired basketball coach Don Nelson, a surfer who gets back on his board after losing a leg and a look at Barstool Sports.

9 p.m., HBO

Neal Justin