Rummage sale

"Antiques Roadshow: Vintage St. Paul" is basically a repeat of the series' 2004 visit to the city with up-to-date appraisals of the featured items, including a Minneapolis Millers uniform once worn by Willie Mays. Stick around for the final minutes to find out the current value of a pocket watch designed for former St. Paul Pioneer Press owner George Thompson, one of the most coveted treasures in the program's history.

7 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Budget inn

Eva Longoria has been making impressive headway as a TV producer, most notably with her underrated sitcom "Telenovela," but "Grand Hotel" is a major step back. Roselyn Sánchez is among the cast members checking into this froth-free soap in which the dialogue and acting feel cheaper than the continental breakfast at Econo Lodge. It's no wonder the network kept putting the "Grand" opening on hold.

9 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Offensive penalties

Both social media and today's youth are put on trial in "Roll Red Roll," Nancy Schwartzman's documentary about how the city of Steubenville, Ohio, reacted when players on the high school's revered football team were accused of raping a fellow student. The Twitter messages between the accused are shocking. But what will really floor you are the comments from townsfolk more worried about their city's image than the health of the victim.

10 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin