Freedom trail

In “City on a Hill,” a perfectly slimy Kevin Bacon plays a corrupt FBI veteran who takes a stab at redemption when an idealistic attorney (Aldis Hodge) recruits him to help investigate armored-car robberies in the early 1990s. Everything from the thick Boston accents to the racial tension feels genuine in a series aimed directly at fans of “The Wire.”

8 p.m. Sun., Showtime

Rummage sale

“Antiques Roadshow: Vintage St. Paul” is basically a repeat of the series’ 2004 visit to the city with up-to-date appraisals of the featured items, including a Minneapolis Millers uniform once worn by Willie Mays. Stick around for the final minutes to find out the current value of a pocket watch designed for former St. Paul Pioneer Press owner George Thompson, one of the most coveted treasures in the program’s history.

7 p.m. Mon., TPT, Ch. 2

Disenchanted

The teenagers in “Trinkets” are more likely to take their cues from internet porn than “The Catcher in the Rye,” especially the three girls who slowly bond over their addiction to shoplifting. Creator Kirsten Smith, who helped write the screenplays for “Legally Blonde” and “Ella Enchanted,” is clearly eager to explore territory too dark for big-screen rom-coms. Grown-up viewers may not be convinced that today’s youth are as promiscuous as the show portrays them, but they may start thinking about establishing an earlier curfew.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin