That's entertainment

Fifteen years after its original run, "All That" returns, but with a whole new cast. Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, the most famous alum from this kiddie version of "Saturday Night Live," are on board as executive producers, so don't be surprised to see them make cameos, even if the current target audience has no clue who they are.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nick

Space invaders

"Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars" transports you back to a time when Pong was king and human resources departments turned a blind eye to employees conducting brainstorming sessions in hot tubs. The egos behind the boom turn out to be a whole lot more menacing than Donkey Kong.

8 p.m. Sunday, History Channel

Troubled teens

Former Disney Channel star Zendaya goes the extra mile to prove she's all grown up by starring in "Euphoria," a stark new drama that should convince viewers to stop fantasizing about being young again. The high school characters are so traumatized by drugs, sex and social media that you'll find yourself pining for the days when the biggest crisis facing TV teens was who to ask to the prom.

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin