Going to the chapel

Mindy Kaling’s obsession with rom-coms pays off big time with “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a series as delightful as the movie it’s oh-so-loosely based on. Creator Kaling nods to the 1994 film (Andie MacDowell appears in an entirely different role) as well as other beloved comedies, but this is a wholly original creation with an international cast balancing love, friendship, work — and the urge to watch the world’s most hilarious rip-off of “The Bachelor.”

Now streaming on Hulu

Becoming evil

“Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist” can’t quite explain what made Mohammed Emwazi turn to ISIS and play a pivotal role in the beheadings of Western hostages. But the documentary does its best to show the pain the British-bred killer caused his victims’ families.

7 p.m., HBO

All about soul

If you dig “Documentary Now!” you’ll groove on “Sherman’s Showcase,” a spoof of “Soul Train” and other touchstones in black pop culture, including James Brown’s electrifying performances, the Apollo Theater’s Sandman and Debbie Allen’s sermon in “Fame.” Check out this space next Wednesday for a thorough breakdown on a Prince-related episode hosted by Morris Day.

9 p.m., IFC

Neal Justin