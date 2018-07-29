Working for peanuts
Director Ashley Bell fights back tears — but not her passion — as she tracks the rescue of a blind, 70-year-old Asian elephant from captivity in "Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story." The "escape" plan is no Indiana Jones adventure, but Bell's heroine, Sangdeaun "Lek" Chailert, is as impressive as any matinee idol, even if she never has to outrun a giant boulder.
8 p.m., Starz
Hot wheels
"The Diesel Brothers" return for a new season of challenges, starting with an assignment to build a monster school bus capable of driving over sand and water. Just where exactly do these schoolkids live?
9 p.m., Discovery Channel
The defense never rests
The six-part docu-series "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" is so lopsided that it may as well have been produced by Black Lives Matter. Still, the film packs a wallop, especially when the late victim's family shares their outrage and pain directly into the camera. It may have been some time since you reflected on the 2012 Florida shooting, but "Rest" makes a strong case that we should never forget.
9 p.m., Paramount Network
Neal Justin
