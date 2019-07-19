Waldo's world

Kids who have graduated from figuring out "Where's Waldo?" on paper should enjoy the TV version in which our hero leaps into a magical suitcase, transporting himself — and his pet ferret — to faraway places. The itineraries rely a bit too heavily on stereotypes — in China, everyone seems to play pingpong and down dumplings — but at least the animated series is encouraging youngsters to see beyond their own backyards.

9 a.m. Saturday, Universal Kids

Out of Africa

The new version of "The Lion King" may be roaring at the box office this weekend, but it has a long way to go before matching the hysteria created by the 1994 version, one of the most successful animated films of all time. Feel the love all over again.

5:35 p.m. Saturday, Freeform

Happy anniversary

After weeks of hubbub, the actual 50th anniversary of the man walking on the moon has finally landed. There are lots of specials commemorating the event, but perhaps the one that will come closest to re-creating that momentous day is "Moon Landing Live," a collection of vintage news footage from the world.

8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America

Neal Justin