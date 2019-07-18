A new enterprise

William Shatner takes a break from the sci-fi convention circuit to host and produce "The Un­Xplained," an eight-part anthology series that explores subjects that have puzzled mankind for centuries. Not among this season's mysteries: How the actor wound up directing the dreadful "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier."

9 p.m. Friday, History Channel

Sleeping with the enemy

Strong ties to family and church can't save a toll booth operator ("Soul Food's" Malinda Williams) from falling for the devil in "Loved to Death." The movie won't win any awards, but director Lee Davis shows how even smart folks are capable of getting trapped in an abusive relationship.

7 p.m. Sunday, TV One

Take-out menu

For "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," the chef leaves the comforts of his kitchen to "rough it" around the world, whipping up "alpaca eggs" in Peru, braiding seal intestines in Alaska and milking camels in Morocco. Being out in the wild manages to tame Ramsay's temper. He's never been more huggable.

9 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic Channel

Car talk

It's hard to make a stand-up comic laugh. But Jerry Seinfeld seems genuinely amused in the new season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" as Eddie Murphy recalls his early days performing in a Chinese restaurant, Melissa Villaseñor tries out her impression of Sandra Bullock playing dominoes and Matthew Broderick gets booted from an upscale clothing store. Watching these masters crack each other up is the main reason "Coffee" remains fresh.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin