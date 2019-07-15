Lost in space

Sci-fi TV has an impressive history of tackling the kinds of social issues that Earthbound humans are too chicken to face. The new series "Pandora" clearly wants to join the federation, throwing together a group of space cadets who learn about the upside of tolerance. But the ridiculous dialogue and cheesy acting make this whole adventure feel light years behind.

7 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

The jungle book

"The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight With Robin Roberts" looks like an advertorial for director Jon Favreau's new remake of the Disney classic. Still, if you're eager to get a preview of the should-be blockbuster, this is the place to be.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Short-order cooks

The eighth annual PBS Online Film Festival was tailor-made for a generation with short attention spans who still want to learn a thing or two. This year's slate includes "All Square: Justice Served in a Sandwich," a peek inside the grilled-cheese diner in south Minneapolis operated by ex-cons. Viewers who stream these documentaries can vote on their favorites for a special award.

Now streaming on PBS.org

Neal Justin