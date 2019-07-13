Goodbye, farewell and amen

It’s hard to imagine “Grantchester” moving forward without the sinfully handsome James Norton playing the crime-busting vicar Sidney Chambers, but our hero goes ahead and makes his exit at the end of this two-hour season premiere, making room for a new cleric, played by Robson Green. It’s a satisfying departure as Chambers sets off on a crusade that even longtime fans won’t see coming.

8 p.m. Sun., TPT, Ch. 2

A true monster

You may assume from its title that “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” would be a spoof on Mary Shelley’s creature, but the true targets of this mockumentary are blowhard theater types with more than a passing resemblance to Jon Lovitz’s old Master Thespian on “Saturday Night Live.” David Harbour, co-star of “Stranger Things,” is hilarious in a not so thinly veiled impersonation of Orson Welles.

Starts streaming Tue. on Netflix

On her own

If “Suits” didn’t teach you not to mess with Jessica Pearson, then its spinoff “Pearson” should do the trick. Star Gina Torres uses every inch of her 5-foot-10 frame to intimidate the Chicago machine when she’s hired by the mayor’s office. Despite a lack of connections — or an attorney’s license — the character seems to take charge overnight. It doesn’t make sense, but I wouldn’t dare to say that to Torres’ face.

9 p.m. Wed., USA

Neal Justin