State of Grace

“Injustice With Nancy Grace” gives TV’s loudest legal commentator a whole new platform to rant from. In the season premiere, Grace chastises police for accusing an attorney of murdering his wife. It’s a fascinating case, but the host’s over-the-top outrage serves more as a distraction than a sound defense.

5 p.m. Saturday, Oxygen

Going to the chapel

The plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, happened 20 years ago this week, triggering a slew of specials about their untimely passing. “JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes” chooses to focus on the good times, specifically the couple’s secret nuptials on Cumberland Island, Ga. Family friend Bill Noonan shares his admittedly amateurish footage and commentary on the upscale, and somewhat wacky, ceremony.

7 p.m. Saturday, TLC

Love at first bite

Cue the theme music from “Jaws.” Sharkfest is back with six straight days of new documentaries, starting with “When Sharks Attack” and “Cannibal Sharks.” One special will premiere each night from Monday through Friday.

8 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic

Neal Justin