Land ho!

“SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” is so epic that an ocean just isn’t enough. In this delightful 20th anniversary special, Mr. SquarePants bubbles up to the surface where he confronts beach giraffes (people), a pie dragon (a Frisbee-chasing dog) and David Hasselhoff. Stick around for the end to see a slew of birthday greetings from other famous humans.

6 p.m. Friday, Nick

Found horizon

“Shangri-La” was a musician’s paradise back when producer Rick Rubin was still doing his impression of a WWE promoter. But this four-part documentary is mostly interested in the Malibu studio’s impact since the prolific producer took over, bringing his current hippy-dippy persona with him. Robbie Robertson, Tyler, the Creator and David Lynch are among the house guests.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Rubin

Did he just say that?

Ian Edwards makes the case that he’s one of our most provocative new comics in “Bill Burr Presents IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading,” with material that defends the seemingly undefendable. “Riots are like my favorite TV show,” he says. “It’s like black people’s version of ‘Shawshank.’ ” No wonder Burr slapped his name on this special.

11 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central

Goodbye, farewell and amen

It’s hard to imagine “Grantchester” moving forward without the sinfully handsome James Norton playing the crime-busting vicar Sidney Chambers, but our hero goes ahead and makes his exit at the end of this two-hour season premiere, making room for a new cleric, played by Robson Green. It’s a satisfying departure as Chambers sets off on a crusade that even longtime fans won’t see coming.

8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin