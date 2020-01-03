Truer blood

The idea of yet another take on "Dracula" might leave you cold, but the fact that this miniseries was created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the duo behind PBS' "Sherlock," should have you eager to take a bite. Danish actor Claes Bang makes a much more sympathetic Count than we've seen in past incarnations.

Now streaming on Netflix

Chasing waterfalls

Despite the title, "Hopelessly in Love" isn't tailor-made for date night. This limited series focuses on famous couples who didn't live happily ever after. The first episode features Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Andre Rison, whose squabbles led to their mansion burning down. Not exactly the kind of fire most couples are looking for.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

Ready for their closeups

Few publications do a better job of covering show business than the Hollywood Reporter. The staff's expertise and passion for the beat come through in "Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter," a series of round-table discussions that bring out the best in their guests. This season's premiere kicks off with a focus on directors. Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are among the participants.

9 a.m. Sunday, Sundance

Neal Justin