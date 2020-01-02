Breaking a sweat

Fans of "Broad City" will be drawn to "Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning," a stand-up special featuring that sitcom's co-creator and star. Glazer's material often feels like leftover material from her groundbreaking series, but she fully commits to her bizarre impersonations of everything from marching like a Nazi to inserting a DivaCup. In the end, you'll feel like you've just survived the planet's most entertaining workout video.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Good golly, Miss Molly

If you missed "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins" during the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, you can now enjoy it at home. The documentary about the late journalist, who served as a Minneapolis Tribune police reporter before raising you-know-what as a national columnist, has a 94% rating on rottentomatoes.com.

Now streaming on Hulu

Antisocial

I'm guessing that the creators of "The Circle" were betting that if people were willing to watch strangers play video games, they'd be equally entranced by watching folks try to outwit each other through social media. They were wrong. This insipid game show asks you to root for competitors who get downright giddy from a DM Press "unfriend."

Now streaming on Netflix

As good as gold

Ricky Gervais' last few projects have been disappointments, but I'm delighted that he's back hosting "The Golden Globe Awards," a star-studded ceremony that's the perfect target for his snickering snark. In addition to the put-downs, the evening should provide a sense of who has the inside track for one of the more unpredictable Oscar races in recent years. Look for full coverage at startribune.com throughout the event and in Monday's paper.

7 p.m. Sunday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin