They won’t grow up
No team on television embraces bawdiness with more relish than Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. Their physical and emotional commitment to their characters’ immaturity is what has made “Broad City” such a sinful delight. It’s borderline tragic that this fifth season, which kicks off with a ridiculous walking tour of Manhattan, will be their last.
9 p.m., Comedy Central
They won’t grow up, either
If Thelma and Louise hadn’t driven off that cliff in Utah, they might have turned into “Grace and Frankie,” the gal pals who refuse to grow old gracefully. In the fifth season, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin continue to have a ball acting like kids. Watching Fonda devour a burrito at a fast-food restaurant is just delicious.
Now streaming on Netflix
Good golly, Miss Molly
“The Other Two” is mostly about how two underachieving siblings seethe when their little brother is tapped to be the next Justin Bieber, but you’ll find yourself pining to see more of Molly Shannon, who plays the cooing stage mother. The former “SNL” cast member has carved out a nice career as a supporting actress, but it’s high time she took center stage as a superstar.
9:30 p.m., Comedy Central
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.