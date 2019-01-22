Playing with Fyre

No matter how many crummy parties you’ve experienced, it’s unlikely you’ve attended anything quite as disastrous as the bash featured in “Fyre.” Filmmaker Chris Smith methodically breaks down the failure of the 2017 Fyre Festival, showing how organizer Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule used supermodels, social media and charisma to con fans — and their own employees — into believing they were going to throw an epic event in the Bahamas.

Now streaming on Netflix

Mighty Penn

Sean Penn has only headlined a couple of feature films over the past six years, a shame considering he’s one of the most reliably fascinating actors in the business. Check out three of his most hypnotic flicks, starting with 1985’s “The Falcon and the Snowman.” That’s followed by “At Close Range” and “State of Grace.”

Learning to fly

There have been a lot of TV shows and movies lately about children facing gender-identity issues, but that doesn’t make “Butterfly” any less powerful. In this three-part miniseries, which originally aired in England, Anna Friel and Emmet Scanlan play parents who are neither devils or saints as they try to cope with their son’s desire to be identified as a girl.

Now streaming on Hulu

Neal Justin