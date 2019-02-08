Rebel yell

Following a new episode of "Victoria," PBS continues to feed our royal addiction with "Margaret: The Rebel Princess," a two-part documentary about the Queen's younger sister who often thumbed her nose at tradition. The film, which features commentary from journalists and close friends, concludes next Sunday.

9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Back to school days

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle may no longer be teenagers, but they remember enough horror stories to pull off "PEN15," their not-so-wistful look back at the prison term commonly known as middle school. The adult comics are the co-creators and stars of this promising sitcom, reliving the trials and tribulations of first crushes, peer pressure and surviving a bad haircut. The eternally young Andy Samberg is an executive producer.

Now streaming on Hulu

Leadoff hitter

Now that star Andrew Lincoln has checked into the Zombie Killing Recovery Center, there's the real question of whether "The Walking Dead" can continue to maintain its enormous popularity. Interest in the series' return will depend largely on your fascination with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, on the lam after eight years in jail. If the TV drama follows in the footsteps of the comic books, Negan will discover a certain level of redemption. Or maybe he'll just discover he can only give his heart to one lady: Lucille, his bone-crushing bat.

8 p.m. Sunday, AMC

Neal Justin