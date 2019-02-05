Ray of light

“Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner” the comedian’s first stand-up special in 23 years, feels like little more than a collection of pitches that were a little too risque for “Everybody Loves Raymond” But you’ll get warm fuzzies watching Romano nervously make his way from one unannounced set to another in New York City, capping the evening over pizza with the real-life family that he just poked fun at.

Now streaming on Netflix

Let’s get real

“The Challenge: War of the Worlds” continues to be a platform for reality stars willing to work up a sweat to remain in the public eye. The 33rd season includes veterans of “The Real World,” “Big Brother” and “The Bachelorette,” as well as survivors of global “sensations” like “Ex on the Beach Brazil” and England’s “Geordie Shore.”

8 p.m., MTV

“Big Brother” alum Da’Vonne Rogers is a contestant on “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.”

Ghost hunters

“Criminal Minds” wraps up its penultimate season with a wedding for David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and some clues that the long-running drama may turn to cases involving the supernatural. Could that mean the FBI profilers will eventually be haunted by the spirit of Mandy Patinkin?

9 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin