Change my way of thinking

If the recent box set spotlighting Bob Dylan’s gospel years hasn’t made you a convert, the concert film “Trouble No More” should do the trick. The legend has never looked more spirited and engaged than he does in this footage from 1980, intercut with sermons written by Luc Sante and read by Michael Shannon. Stick around after the closing credits for an impromptu performance that will have you whispering hallelujah.

9 p.m. Monday, Cinemax

The force is with them

“Final Space” isn’t officially part of the “Star Wars” universe, but I’m guessing Supreme Commander George Lucas will make room after watching this plucky new animated series from Conan O’Brien’s production company. Olan Rogers is the mad genius, and main voice, behind this sci-fi romp about a cocky space prisoner thrust into a save-the-world mission. Plenty of other film classics are referenced, most notably HAL, the renegade computer from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

9:30 p.m. Monday, TBS

Life after death

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” turns the cold case into a rather standard cop procedural with Josh Duhamel and Jimmi Simpson playing just-the-facts-ma’am detectives. The rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls take a back seat to the sleuths, which is bound to rile rap fans, but will appeal to viewers addicted to USA Network’s steady stream of “Law & Order” reruns.

9 p.m. Tuesday, USA

Neal Justin