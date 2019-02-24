A moment like this

Kelly Clarkson, fresh off her live performance in the Twin Cities, returns to the judges' panel for "The Voice." She's joined by regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as newcomer John Legend. Auditions for the series, which still averages more than 10 million viewers, continue on Tuesday.

7 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Whose side are you on?

With "The Blacklist" most likely winding down later this year, it makes sense that NBC would look for another hit with a shady operative toeing the line between good and evil. "The Enemy Within" probably isn't it. Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter") does her best to fill the James Spader role, but she hasn't been given a decent script or a snappy hat. Morris Chestnut plays her FBI "minder," who could benefit from a few hours of anger-management training.

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Islands in the stream

"The Hunger Games" has nothing on livestreaming in China. "People's Republic of Desire" examines this cutthroat business through the eyes of two "hosts" whose only talent seems to be cajoling lonely viewers into sending cash in exchange for making sexual suggestions and boasting about their own popularity. Playing "Minecraft" suddenly doesn't look so mindless.

10 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin