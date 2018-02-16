School daze
There have been finer shows than “Everything Sucks!” that deal with high school angst, most notably “My So-Called Life” and “Freaks and Geeks.” But I binged on this new 1990s-set comedy, if only for the tortured look on the face of actress Peyton Kennedy, perfectly capturing a teenager painfully out of step with her peers. You may be able to relate.
Now streaming on Netflix
Graduate course
Director Stanley Nelson has spent most of his 30-year career documenting various chapters of the civil rights movement, from the impact of Emmett Till’s murder to the bravery of the Freedom Riders. “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities” may sound like a more scholarly chapter in Nelson’s never-ending book, but the director brings plenty of pathos to the film, particularly when it comes to the ideological differences between Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois.
8:30 p.m. Mon., TPT, Ch. 2
Free to be you and me
Preschoolers won’t be wowed by the cut-and-paste animation in “Pinkalicious and Peterrific,” but these 11-minute shorts are all about applying imagination, whether it’s forming a marching band consisting solely of make-believe instruments or battling the fears of one’s first sleepover with the help of a gentle dragon. Grown-ups will be, um, tickled pink to discover the dragon is voiced by Marlo Thomas.
9 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2
Neal Justin
