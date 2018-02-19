Free to be you and me

Preschoolers won't be wowed by the cut-and-paste animation in "Pinkalicious and Peterrific," but these 11-­minute shorts are all about applying imagination, whether it's forming a marching band consisting solely of make-believe instruments or battling the fears of one's first sleepover with the help of a gentle dragon. Grown-ups will be, um, tickled pink to learn that the dragon is voiced by Marlo Thomas.

9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

What about bob?

The Winter Olympics are providing plenty of rah-rah moments, but don't ignore the can-do attitude exhibited in 1993's "Cool Runnings," a comic take on the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team's attempt to medal. John Candy provides one of his last, and most memorable, performances as the coach seeking redemption.

7 p.m. AMC

Evening Post

As an Oscar nominee for best picture, "The Post" is hoping to fare better than 1976's "All the President's Men," which lost to "Rocky." No matter. The film, which meticulously chronicles the dogged work of reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward (Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford), is still a classic worth revisiting every few years.

11:15 p.m. TCM

Neal Justin