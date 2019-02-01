Petting zoo

Before watching humans pummel each other on the football field, comfort your soul by oohing and aahing at gentler competitors, starting with “Puppy Bowl XV” (7 p.m. Saturday, Animal Planet) with its star players hoping for adoption. If you favor our other four-legged friends, check out “The 1st Annual Cat Bowl” (9 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark) and “Kitty Bowl VI” (1 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark).

She’s still all that

Minnesota’s Rachael Leigh Cook has segued nicely from teen queen to Hallmark hottie through a light-bodied series of films about winemakers in love. In the latest, “Valentine in the Vineyard,” Cook and her equally dreamy partner (Brendan Penny) are faced with the daunting challenge of how to celebrate the holiday.

7 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark

Equal billing

TCM’s monthlong celebration of the Academy Awards always inspires some creative scheduling, like this double feature paying tribute to the 1969 deadlock between Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand, who wound up sharing the Oscar for best actress. Check out their award-winning performances in “The Lion in Winter,” followed by “Funny Girl.” If you don’t know which performer starred in which film, immediately withdraw your name from the office Oscar pool.

7 p.m. Sunday, TCM

