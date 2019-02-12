Cloudy memories

“The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti,” which premiered earlier this week, is aptly titled as it profiles a man who scored as a Super Bowl-winning linebacker, a longtime TV commentator, executive for a tobacco company and charity fundraiser. Despite all these accomplishments, the documentary is laced with sadness as Buonconti, now suffering from severe brain damage, struggles to remember his astounding accomplishments.

3:25 p.m. HBO and 9:35 p.m. HBO2

Thinking big

The Oscars have played small-ball in recent years, with the top award going to intimate dramas such as “Moonlight” and “Spotlight.” Don’t be surprised if the trend continues later this month with the prize going to “Roma.” If you’re looking for epic sweeps, travel back more than half a century with “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Bridge on the River Kwai,” two David Lean classics that both took home the Academy’s top prize. It’s the kind of double feature that will leave you breathless.

Alec Guinness in “The Bridge on the River Kwai.”

7 p.m. TCM

Weird science

Before Jordan Peele launches a new version of “The Twilight Zone,” he’s made time for another anthology series. “Weird City,” which takes place in the near future, isn’t nearly as brainy as Rod Serling’s best, but it’s fun to see stars like Mark Hamill and Ed O’Neill play in Peele’s sandbox, even if it’s a little shallow.

Now streaming on YouTube Premium

NEAL JUSTIN