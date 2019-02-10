Dance hall days

"Studio 54," the '70s equivalent of the current Luxy Millionaire Dating App, either represented the best or the worst of American culture, depending on your cultural taste and/or economic status. Former co-owner Ian Schrager hasn't previously spoken much about the club's heyday, but in this fascinating documentary he seems to revel in reliving the past, even when it includes the chapter in which he was sent to jail.

9 p.m. A&E

You send me

It's no surprise that "Remastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke" celebrates the soul singer's heavenly voice, but the filmmakers pay just as much attention to his contributions to the civil rights movement, a commitment that may have played a role in his early death. When it comes to conspiracy theories, the film is a bit thin; as a tribute to a legend, though, it's solid gold.

Now streaming on Netflix

Sweet home Alabama

There is no narration and barely a story line in "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," which captures life among young black people living in Alabama: a basketball team clowning around in the locker room, a toddler tearing around the living room, teenagers setting off firecrackers. Somehow director Ramell Ross makes it all work — the documentary was nominated for an Oscar this year — perhaps because his love for his subjects shines through, even in the most mundane moments.

10 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin