Cool hand Paul

Before Bravo turned over its airwaves to the "Real Housewives," it was best known for "Inside the Actors Studio," the series that allowed some of film's greatest actors to play professor. Before the show is relaunched in October on Ovation, catch eight of the more memorable repeats, starting with a 1994 episode featuring Paul Newman.

11 a.m. Sunday, Ovation

All in the family

Despite mixed reviews, "Succession" managed to nab five Emmy nominations, including one for best drama. Those honors should earn the series a little extra attention in Season 2, which starts off with the Murdoch-like family assembling for a strategy session that is interrupted by a strange odor. And, no, J.R. Ewing did not set off a smoke bomb.

8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Food for thought

The docu-series "The Food That Built America" has an appetite for high drama, which explains why early episodes are so focused on the Coke inventor's morphine addiction and the cereal wars between C.W. Post and the Kellogg brothers. A University of St. Thomas professor, Yohuru Williams, is among the experts weighing in.

8 p.m. Sunday, History Channel

Put a ring on it

"GLOW" has lost much of its luster since its knockout of a first season — and transplanting the action to 1980s Las Vegas does little to get the sitcom's shine back, especially since the writers have become obsessed with having all the wrestlers dive into the dating game. That said, it's still a hoot watching the diverse cast try putting sexism in a headlock. And casting Geena Davis as a casino operator was a stroke of genius.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin