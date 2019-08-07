Doctor in the house

"Chasing the Cure" may not be as effective as visiting a doctor, but it sounds more helpful than searching the internet. Each week, host Ann Curry will moderate a live discussion with top doctors, ready and willing to hear about what ails you. Go to chasingthecurelive.com to secure a seat in the waiting room.

8 p.m., TNT & TBS

Panic attack

"Two Sentence Horror Stories" is designed to take viewers with short attention spans into "The Twilight Zone." Each half-hour episode is packed with the creeps — in the pilot, a dude has the world's most dangerous baby fetish — in hopes of blowing your mind. Chances are, you'll only get a slight headache.

8 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

A view to a kill

Former Wayzata schoolteacher John Wirth, who previously oversaw "Hell on Wheels," now turns his attention to "Wu Assassins," a crime drama about a Chinatown chef who uses his martial arts skills to save the world. Wirth, who attended the University of St. Thomas and Gustavus Adolphus College, co-created the series with Tony Krantz, son of bestselling novelist Judith Krantz.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin