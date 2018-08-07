Are you ready for the country?

In recent years, Nashville’s formerly down-home Fan Fair has metastasized into the mega-glitzy “CMA Fest.” Four days of performances in June were boiled down into this three-hour special hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini. Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean are among the stars on tap.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Cruisin’ together

Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer and Seth Rogen star in the Netflix original comedy film “Like Father.” Bell plays a woman who is left at the altar and winds up taking her estranged father (Grammer) on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise. There will be karaoke, and lessons learned.

Fastest nail gun in the West

Vintage homes in old Arizona mining towns get a fresh polish in the new series “Boomtown Builder.” Like some hammer-toting gunslinger, host Tim McClellan is recruited by a local sheriff to restore order to a house that was built in 1912 but has gotten out of control.

9:30 p.m., DIY

TIM CAMPBELL