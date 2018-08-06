All by myself

In the first hour of "Castaways," ABC's twist on "Survivor," contestants "stranded" on a string of islands whine about their solitude while searching for their version of Wilson the volleyball. I guess viewers are to assume that the cameras capturing their wistful walks on the beach are being operated by sand crabs.

9 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Going deep

HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks" has taken viewers behind the scenes of more than a dozen NFL training camps — but the Minnesota Vikings still haven't played ball. Not sure if that's a good or bad thing. This season, cameras follow the Cleveland Browns.

9 p.m., HBO

Lost at sea

If you're a "Gilligan's Island" fan, you're better off skipping the so-called reality of "Castaways" and flipping the remote to "Wrecked," the stranded-on-a-desert-island comedy that's reminiscent of "Lost." Except in this alternate universe, incompetence is more perilous than any Smog Monster. Season 3 premieres tonight.

9 p.m., TBS

Neal Justin