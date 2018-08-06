All by myself
In the first hour of "Castaways," ABC's twist on "Survivor," contestants "stranded" on a string of islands whine about their solitude while searching for their version of Wilson the volleyball. I guess viewers are to assume that the cameras capturing their wistful walks on the beach are being operated by sand crabs.
9 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5
Going deep
HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks" has taken viewers behind the scenes of more than a dozen NFL training camps — but the Minnesota Vikings still haven't played ball. Not sure if that's a good or bad thing. This season, cameras follow the Cleveland Browns.
9 p.m., HBO
Lost at sea
If you're a "Gilligan's Island" fan, you're better off skipping the so-called reality of "Castaways" and flipping the remote to "Wrecked," the stranded-on-a-desert-island comedy that's reminiscent of "Lost." Except in this alternate universe, incompetence is more perilous than any Smog Monster. Season 3 premieres tonight.
9 p.m., TBS
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.