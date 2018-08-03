Special K’s

Catch up with Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall — and maybe Kanye, too — when “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” returns for its 15th season. No word on whether the cameras followed Kim into the Oval Office for her recent meeting with the former “Apprentice”-in-chief.

8 p.m. Sunday, E!

A Whiter shade of Saul

Will Walter White and Jesse Pinkman make an appearance in “Better Call Saul”? Producers say the spinoff series, beginning its fourth season, will increasingly tread into “Breaking Bad” turf as things take a darker turn for Albuquerque attorney Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk).

8 p.m. Monday, AMC

All by myself

In the first hour of “Castaways,” ABC’s twist on “Survivor,” contestants “stranded” on a string of islands whine about their solitude while searching for their version of Wilson the volleyball. I guess viewers are to assume that the cameras capturing their wistful walks on the beach are being operated by sand crabs.

9 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Tim Campbell/NEAL JUSTIN