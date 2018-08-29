Over the moon

If you're skeptical about Cher's upcoming induction into the Kennedy Center Honors, go back and watch her Oscar-winning performance in 1987's "Moonstruck," a tour de force that'll hit your eye like a big pizza pie. John Mahoney, who died in February, is also terrific.

9 p.m., THIS

The buck stops here

CBS All Access is rapidly building its library. Its latest temptation, "One Dollar," has Guthrie veteran John Carroll Lynch caught up in a murder mystery in a small Rust Belt town. Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and country performer Sturgill Simpson make guest appearances.

Now streaming on CBS All Access

The naked truth

Within seconds of barreling on stage in "Bert Kreischer: Secret Time," the comedian has removed his shirt and tossed it into the crowd, a signal he's ready to bare all. By the time he gets to his tale about driving basketball legend Ralph Sampson to the brink, you'll barely notice his pot belly.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin