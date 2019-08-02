Horsin’ around

It’s a crime that Weird Al Yankovic hasn’t been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But at least the satirist is reprising his role as Cheese Sandwich on “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.”

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Family

American idols

Keith Urban crashes Lil Nas X’s trip with Billy Ray Cyrus down “Old Town Road” during “CMA Fest,” which airs more than a month after it took place. The other can’t-miss combo: Carrie Underwood bringing Joan Jett to the Nashville stage. Don’t hate yourself for loving this.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Flipping out

Scott Disick may be great at transforming real estate properties, but “Flip It Like Disick” shows that Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend has done little to alter his obnoxious personality. The real drama in this new series is seeing how long it will take before his new employee, one-hit wonder Willa Ford, slaps him across the face.

9 p.m. Sunday, E!

Neal Justin