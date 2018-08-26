Maiden voyage

John Krasinski may end up being terrific as the star of Amazon's upcoming series "Jack Ryan," but the standard-bearer remains Alec Baldwin, who first captured the brawny and brainy sides of Tom Clancy's enduring character in 1990's "The Hunt for Red October."

6 p.m., Ovation

The shape I'm in

Romeo and Juliet have nothing on the teen couple in "The Innocents," a British supernatural series in which young love knows no bounds, even if one of them is a shape shifter. Guy Pearce plays a professor who may or may not be on their side.

Now streaming on Netflix

Casualties of war

In "Nowhere to Hide," nurse Nori Sharif starts off as a witness to some of the horrors inflicted on Iraqis immediately after American troops pulled back from their country, but by the end of this devastating "POV" film, he's as lost and afflicted as the patients he once treated.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin