Losing my religion

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" concludes its award-winning run with a two-hour special that features its host taking questions from a live studio audience. Scientology still has its followers, but the former "King of Queens" star has done serious damage to the brand in her televised crusade, proof that a celebrity's reality series can do more than rejuvenate a career.

8 p.m., A&E

Cuz we love you

It seems you can't have a music ceremony these days without Lizzo gracing the stage. So it's no surprise that the former Minnesotan will be part of "The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards," hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the field with 12 nominations each.

7 p.m., MTV

The South rises again

"Designing Women," which debuted more than 30 years ago, remains a rarity: a sitcom in which females drive nearly all the conversation. What's even more startling is that the office chitchat is about a lot more than what's wrong with men. All 163 episodes are now available for bingeing, an opportunity that allows a whole new generation to fall in love with some of TV's smartest and sassiest females.

Now streaming on Hulu

Neal Justin