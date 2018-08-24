Summer school

“Hoop Dreams” director Steve James returns to Chicagoland for “America to Me,” a 10-part series that tags along with several teenagers at the massive Oak Park/River Forest High School as they struggle to maintain their grades and racial pride. The two goals often come in conflict, which explains why several school administrators opposed granting James access to students. His persistence pays off; this is one of summer’s most engaging docu-series.

8 p.m. Sunday, Starz

Smile for the camera

Sacha Baron Cohen wraps up his attempt to ridicule both liberals and conservatives — well, mostly conservatives — in “Who Is America?” This series ended up saying more about people’s desire to play to the camera than spreading their political beliefs.

9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Casualties of war

In “Nowhere to Hide,” nurse Nori Sharif starts off as a witness to some of the horrors inflicted on Iraqis immediately after American troops pulled back from their country, but by the end of this devastating “POV” film, he’s as lost and afflicted as the patients he once treated.

10 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin