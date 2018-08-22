The room where it happens

In anticipation of "Hamilton" arriving in Minneapolis next week, check out a repeat of "Hamilton's America," an engaging documentary that looks at how Lin-Manuel Miranda brought Ron Chernow's biography of the founding father to the stage. The musical will also be celebrated during the Kennedy Center Honors, which will take place in December. Miranda recently announced that he will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton during a three-week run in Puerto Rico.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Building a mystery

The always engaging Judy Davis gives "Fargo's" Marge Gunderson a run for her money in "Mystery Road," a six-part miniseries about an Australian detective investigating the disappearance of two young men in an outback town.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Beating the odds

Lacrosse may not be on the top of your list of must-see sports, but expect the documentary "Crossroads" to get you hooked. The film, executive produced by Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, examines the Charlotte Secondary school that reached the North Carolina state finals despite various challenges.

8 p.m., ESPN

Neal Justin