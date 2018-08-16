Crossroads

"A Star Is Born," starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, doesn't hit theaters until Oct. 5, but you can catch two earlier versions that shine for different reasons. The chemistry is off between Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 film (midnight Friday) about lovers whose music careers are heading in different directions, but the soundtrack does include the Oscar-winning tune "Evergreen." Judy Garland and James Mason, on the other hand, are in top form in the 1954 movie (10:45 p.m. Sunday).

Both on TCM

Grim fairy tales

"Disenchantment" may not endure as long as creator Matt Groening's signature series, "The Simpsons," but this fairy-tale romp instantly earns royal status in the animation kingdom. The belle of the ball is Bean (Abbi Jacobson), an independent-minded princess who owes more to Beyoncé than Cinderella as she attempts to escape an arranged marriage. The eight episodes are packed with blink-and-you'll miss-them gags and scene-stealing sideline characters, not the least of whom is an optimistic elf (Nat Faxon) who may have indulged in one too many sugar cookies.

Let's wait awhile

Janet Jackson (Miss Jackson if you're nasty) debuts her new single, "Made for Now," on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," her first late-night appearance since she was a musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" 14 years ago.

10:35 p.m. Friday, KARE, Ch. 11

Baby talk

Baby sitters get their due in "Esme & Roy," the first animated series from the makers of "Sesame Street" in more than a decade. The title characters earn their pay by tending to lovable monsters who are cajoled into eating their carrots and catching the bus through games. Preschoolers will be eager to play along.

8:30 a.m. Saturday, HBO

Neal Justin