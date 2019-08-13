The farewell

The title of “Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America” says it all. The documentary shares stories from a half-dozen different perspectives, all looking at innovative end-of-life options, including a living wake with bouncy houses and sno-cones.

7 p.m., HBO

The story of David

Akili McDowell makes a striking debut as the title character in “David Makes Man,” a new series about a teenager determined to break out of the South Florida projects with the help of a no-nonsense teacher (the always gripping Phylicia Rashad) and mysterious mentors. You’ve seen this tale before, but creator Tarell Alvin McCraney relies on his own personal experiences and eloquent style to make this as poetic and moving as his Oscar-winning screenplay for “Moonlight.”

Party on

“Danny’s House” owes a lot to “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” “Wayne’s World” and the “SNL” sketch “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood,” but hip-hop artist Danny Brown makes this irreverent talk show all his own, thanks to an infectious giggle and a cast of characters that includes a perverse telescope and a microwave burrito that could be the long-lost cousin of Oscar the Grouch.

9 p.m., Viceland

Neal Justin