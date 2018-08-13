Small wonders

"Ant-Man and the Wasp," currently in theaters, may have you itching to watch the original 2015 "Ant-Man," in which Paul Rudd stood tall as the miniaturized Avenger. Marvel guru Stan Lee isn't the only cameo worth looking for; Garrett Morris, who played Ant-Man in an "SNL" sketch, pops up as a taxi driver.

5:30 p.m., TNT

Good luck Chuck

"Walker, Texas Ranger" may get a lot of ridicule from Conan O'Brien, but 25 years after it premiered, the Chuck Norris series is still a kick for lots of viewers. To celebrate the silver anniversary, getTV is airing four hours of repeats every weekday afternoon. Inspire TV also runs episodes on a fairly regular basis.

1 p.m., getTV

Talent show

With just 36 contestants remaining, "America's Got Talent" moves into its live rounds with the audience taking over as judges. Semifinals start Sept. 4, with the two-part season finale on Sept. 18-19. The winner gets $1 million and the chance to rub Howie Mandel's bald head.

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin