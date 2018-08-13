Small wonders
"Ant-Man and the Wasp," currently in theaters, may have you itching to watch the original 2015 "Ant-Man," in which Paul Rudd stood tall as the miniaturized Avenger. Marvel guru Stan Lee isn't the only cameo worth looking for; Garrett Morris, who played Ant-Man in an "SNL" sketch, pops up as a taxi driver.
5:30 p.m., TNT
Good luck Chuck
"Walker, Texas Ranger" may get a lot of ridicule from Conan O'Brien, but 25 years after it premiered, the Chuck Norris series is still a kick for lots of viewers. To celebrate the silver anniversary, getTV is airing four hours of repeats every weekday afternoon. Inspire TV also runs episodes on a fairly regular basis.
1 p.m., getTV
Talent show
With just 36 contestants remaining, "America's Got Talent" moves into its live rounds with the audience taking over as judges. Semifinals start Sept. 4, with the two-part season finale on Sept. 18-19. The winner gets $1 million and the chance to rub Howie Mandel's bald head.
7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.