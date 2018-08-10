Once and future king
Those who believe King Arthur was an early incarnation of Harry Potter may be disappointed by the second-season premiere of "Sacred Sites," but the documentary uncovers some fact-based revelations that are nearly as mind-blowing as someone yanking a sword out of a stone. Upcoming episodes will spoil bedtime stories about the Maltese, Nazis and Egyptian priestesses.
7 p.m., Smithsonian
Inside the Islamic Republic
The latest edition of "Frontline" is so ambitious it takes four hours to unspool. "Our Man in Tehran," which continues Tuesday, follows Thomas Erdbrink, the New York Times' bureau chief in Iran, as he makes his rounds in the capital city, including a visit to an AA meeting.
9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2
Get happy
Local wit John Moe kicks off the third season of his podcast "The Hilarious World of Depression" with Andrew Zimmern, who talks openly about his own struggles with addiction and depression. Guests in upcoming episodes of the American Public Media series include singer Neko Case and "Kids in the Hall" cast member Scott Thompson.
Now streaming via podcast
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.