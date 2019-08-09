Helter skelter

If Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" has you wanting to learn more about Charles Manson, check out "Manson: The Women," a documentary in which several of his disciples, including Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, recount their experiences with their former leader.

6 p.m. Saturday, Oxygen

Hip to be square

"My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres" may sound like the world's most boring geometry class, but the offbeat comic has more on his mind than spheres and cylinders. Torres plucks weird items from a conveyor belt with his glitter-covered hands, using the trinkets to riff on Happy Meal toys, Betty Rubble and Tilda Swinton's apartment. It's fitting that Torres wears Space Age garb; his routine is out of this world.

9:30 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Young at heart

The next generation goes to the ballot boxes for "Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019" (7 p.m. Saturday, Nick), with Dwayne Wade taking home a legacy award, and "Teen Choice 2019" (7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9), which has "Avengers: Endgame" leading the field of nominees.

Neal Justin