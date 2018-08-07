A crash outside the Lowry Hill Tunnel on eastbound I-94 has cleared, but the slow downs continue heading into the tube. It's also sluggish in eastbound I-394 from Hwy. 100 to I-394.

Fog is the issue in the northwest metro. Eastbound 94 is struggling from St. Michael to Maple Grove with a crash in the vicinity of Hwy. 610 complicating the drive.

Construction is the reason for the backup on westbound I-94. At 8 a.m., here's the look at Hiawatha Avenue.

Another hot spot is on southbound I-35W with a crash near County Road I

Congestion is building in the usual places, westbound Hwy. 610 from Hwy. 10 to Noble Avenue in Brooklyn Park, westbound I-494 from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 100 and northbound I-35W from the Burnsville split up to 98th Street. Look for a wreck on westbound I-694 near Long Lake Road in New Brighton.

It's road work that has westbound Hwy. 55 near Hwy. 100 down to one lane.

Here are some current travel times at 8 a.m.:

North metro

Southbound 35W from 95th Avenue to downtown Minneapolis: 20 minutes

Southbound 35E from County 96 to I-94: 18 minutes.

Eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 15 minutes

Westbound 694 from 35E to Hwy. 252: 15 minutes. Eastbound is 10 minutes.

West metro

Eastbound 94 from Hwy. 101 to 494: 15 minutes

Southbound 494 from 94 down to 394: 12 minutes

Eastbound 394 from 494 to 35W via 94: 15 minutes

Southbound Hwy. 169 from I-94 to Crosstown: 14 minutes

Southbound Hwy. 100 from I-94 to Crosstown: 13 minutes

South metro

Northbound 35W from County 42 to Crosstown: 15 minutes To downtown Minneapolis: 25 minutes.

Northbound Cedar Avenue from 35E to the Crosstown: 11 minutes

Northbound 35E from County 42 to downtown St. Paul: 18 minutes

Northbound 169 from Canterbury Road to 494: 15 minutes

Eastbound Hwy. 212 from Dell Road to Crosstown: 6 minutes

Westbound 494 from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 100: 15 minutes. Eastbound 494 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 11 minutes

Westbound Crosstown from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 169: 12 minutes Eastbound Crosstown from Hwy. 100 to Cedar Avenue: 10 minutes

East metro

Westbound 94 from Manning Avenue to downtown St. Paul: 13 minutes

Westbound 94 from 35E to the Lowry Hill Tunnel: 17 minutes.

Westbound Hwy. 36 from Edgerton Street to 35W: 6 minutes.