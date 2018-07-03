The best news of the day is that the Hwy. 41 crossing over the Minnesota River in Chaska has reopened, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office. The bridge had been closed due to flooding.

The day before the mid-week Independence Day holiday is serving up very light levels of traffic as witnessed from this shot on Interstate 94 near Riverside Avenue in Minneapolis.

At 6:45 a.m. traffic was free flowing on Interstate 35E in both directions at Roselawn Avenue on the St. Paul-Maplewood border.

Some of the slowest speeds in the metro area are on southbound Hwy. 100 from I-694 down to about Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center.