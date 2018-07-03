The best news of the day is that the Hwy. 41 crossing over the Minnesota River in Chaska has reopened, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office. The bridge had been closed due to flooding.
The day before the mid-week Independence Day holiday is serving up very light levels of traffic as witnessed from this shot on Interstate 94 near Riverside Avenue in Minneapolis.
At 6:45 a.m. traffic was free flowing on Interstate 35E in both directions at Roselawn Avenue on the St. Paul-Maplewood border.
Some of the slowest speeds in the metro area are on southbound Hwy. 100 from I-694 down to about Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center.
Case files in Cold Spring officer's killing reveal suspect's distress over firing, custody
Tuesday traffic: Hwy. 41 over Minnesota River in Chaska reopens
The best news of the day is that the Hwy. 41 crossing over the Minnesota River in Chaska has reopened, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Friday traffic: Light traffic volumes, few crashes make for fine commute
It sort of has that holiday feel out there as traffic levels are light across the system.
Thursday traffic: Still ugly on I-94 in Hudson
A crash on the Hudson Bridge has just cleared, but another wreck adds to the damage on westbound I-94. This is traffic at a standstill as far back as Carmichael Road in Hudson. Big delays.
Wednesday traffic: Slow and go on Hwy. 169 in Shakopee
With Hwy. 41 over the Minnesota River and other crossings closed, too, motorists are opting to use Hwy. 169 in Shakopee to make the trip north. Be ready for heavy conditions coming up from places such as Prior Lake, Shakopee, Belle Plaine and points south and west.
Tuesday traffic: Crash clears on I-35W in south Minneapolis
A wreck that blocked the left lane of southbound I-35W near 42nd Street has cleared. That three-vehicle wreck plugged up traffic back to near downtown. As of 7:55 a.m., the vehicles involved have moved out of the way but it's still crowded in the immediate area.
