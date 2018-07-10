A two-car crash on the westbound Crosstown at Lyndale Avenue is creating a traffic jam with delays extending back to Portland Avenue at 8:40 a.m.

Nobody is moving fast on westbound I-94 in Minneapolis. Road work taking out a lane near Chicago Avenue has traffic creeping along from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

You'll need a few extra minutes on northbound I-35W at Burnsville Parkway due to a wreck taking out a lane.

A resurfacing project reduced the Crosstown to one lane between I-494 and Shady Oak Road. The ramp from southbound I-494 to Crosstown has also been reduced by a lane. That caused big backups Monday.

A wreck just cleared on eastbound I-694 at Silver Lake Road in New Brighton. The backup extends back to near the Mississippi River.