A two-car crash on the westbound Crosstown at Lyndale Avenue is creating a traffic jam with delays extending back to Portland Avenue at 8:40 a.m.
Nobody is moving fast on westbound I-94 in Minneapolis. Road work taking out a lane near Chicago Avenue has traffic creeping along from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
You'll need a few extra minutes on northbound I-35W at Burnsville Parkway due to a wreck taking out a lane.
A wreck just cleared on eastbound I-694 at Silver Lake Road in New Brighton. The backup extends back to near the Mississippi River.
