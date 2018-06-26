A wreck that blocked the left lane of southbound I-35W near 42nd Street has cleared. That three-vehicle wreck plugged up traffic back to near downtown. As of 7:55 a.m., the vehicles involved have moved out of the way but it's still crowded in the immediate area.

Northbound 35W also is sluggish from Crosstown to about Lake Street. Here is the view from 38th Street.

A fender bender that has moved to the right shoulder of westbound I-94 at Cedar Avenue is gumming up traffic. Expect slow downs from Huron Boulevard past the construction zone from Chicago to Nicollet Avenue.

In Roseville, a wreck on the left shoulder is leading to a minor backup on westbound Hwy. 36 at Hamline Avenue. Nothing too bad here. Ahead it's a 10-15 minute ride into downtown.

Elsewhere look for minor congestion on I-694 in both directions between Hwy. 252 and I-35W and on Hwy. 169 southbound from 36th Avenue to Hwy. 55 and northbound from Hwy. 7 to I-394.

A reminder for southwest metro drivers. The Hwy. 41 Minnesota River crossing will close at 9 a.m. due to flooding, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.