GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

Moved into AL batting lead with two doubles and a single, and drove in a run to raise his average to .341.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Victories in the first game of the Twins’ six homestands this season.

7 Sets of back-to-back home runs this season, already more than in all of 2018.

127 Home runs by both the Twins and Mariners; they’re tied for MLB lead.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios tries to win his ninth game in Game 2 of the three-game set.

PHIL MILLER