GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
Moved into AL batting lead with two doubles and a single, and drove in a run to raise his average to .341.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Victories in the first game of the Twins’ six homestands this season.
7 Sets of back-to-back home runs this season, already more than in all of 2018.
127 Home runs by both the Twins and Mariners; they’re tied for MLB lead.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios tries to win his ninth game in Game 2 of the three-game set.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Runner Gabe Grunewald dies after long battle with cancer
Gabe Grunewald, 32, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009 and inspired thousands with her bravery and resolve.
Twins
Three-run rally in eighth inning boosts Twins past Mariners 6-5
Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco opened the comeback with doubles, and after a wild pitch Marwin Gonzalez lined a single into right field for the winning run.
Twins
Souhan: Love for 'special guy' Big Papi transcends borders
Former Twins player David Ortiz went on to enormous success with the Red Sox. Sunday night in Santo Domingo he was shot in the back and remembering happier times is not difficult for current players.
Sports
Swedish regions show support for 2026 Winter Olympics
All three regions proposing to stage events at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Sweden have committed their backing for the bid for the first time.
Twins
Milwaukee to visit Houston Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers (38-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (46-22, first in the NL West)Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff…