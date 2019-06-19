GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler
He didn’t start but drove in the Twins’ final three runs with a single, home run and finally a bases-loaded single in the 17th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Strikeouts for Miguel Sano, who went 0-for-7.
5 Strikeouts for Boston’s J.D. Martinez, who was worse than Sano, going 0-for-8.
15 The previous longest game in terms of innings at Target Field. Tampa Bay beat the Twins 8-6 on a Logan Morrison home run on May 28, 2017.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson and Eduardo Rodriguez probably will need to get some outs in the series finale to save the bullpens.
