GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler

He didn’t start but drove in the Twins’ final three runs with a single, home run and finally a bases-loaded single in the 17th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Strikeouts for Miguel Sano, who went 0-for-7.

5 Strikeouts for Boston’s J.D. Martinez, who was worse than Sano, going 0-for-8.

15 The previous longest game in terms of innings at Target Field. Tampa Bay beat the Twins 8-6 on a Logan Morrison home run on May 28, 2017.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson and Eduardo Rodriguez probably will need to get some outs in the series finale to save the bullpens.